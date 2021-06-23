30,725 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson increased their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

