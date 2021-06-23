ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,254 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

