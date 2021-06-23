F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in F5 Networks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.82.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

