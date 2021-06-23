Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 525.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,314,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

ASTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

