Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 519.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $480.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.57. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

