E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,073 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $900.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.68. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

