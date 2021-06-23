E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

