E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $112,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.42 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.88.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

