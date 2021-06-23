E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $108,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of D opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

