3,398 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

NYSE:DXC opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

