E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $119,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRPT. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

