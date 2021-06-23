Insider Selling: Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Alan Louis Urban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,416.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, June 14th, Alan Louis Urban sold 5,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $12,250.00.

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Research Solutions by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Research Solutions by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

