Jennifer Mccord Sells 912 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $17,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -13.77. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.