Kenneth S. Grossman Buys 5,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Kenneth S. Grossman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 17.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

