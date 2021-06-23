John Stanley Bailey Buys 1,500 Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director John Stanley Bailey bought 1,500 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,060,040.70.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$399.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

