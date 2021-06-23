Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 200 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MORF opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.19.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
MORF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
