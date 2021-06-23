Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN: NOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/21/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOG opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

