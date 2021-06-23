Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.58.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.