Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells 88,036 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $981,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 925,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rajat Bahri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $116,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $52,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.