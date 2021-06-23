Andrew Hykes Sells 7,999 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $738,227.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at $18,892,778.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $928,620.00.

NARI stock opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 439.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Inari Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Inari Medical by 19.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

