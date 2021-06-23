Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

