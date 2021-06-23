Contrasting Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Corvus Gold N/A -157.05% -144.18%

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Corvus Gold and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 252.06%. Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 102.87%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Corvus Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -26.70

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

