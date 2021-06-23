Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 87.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LB. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

