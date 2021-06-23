Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,843,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in United Natural Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

