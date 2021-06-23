Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several research firms have commented on REXR. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:REXR opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.