28,446 Shares in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 103,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRKR opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marker Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

