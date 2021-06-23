Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $24,204,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 1,601,061 shares valued at $58,446,168. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.