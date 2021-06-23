Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Hold

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.18.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

