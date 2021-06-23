Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 229.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 144.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 182,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.36. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.