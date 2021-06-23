8,183 Shares in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.12% of The Bank of Princeton as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

