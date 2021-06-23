Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 13,653 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 61,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.17 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

