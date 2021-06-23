White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,065,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,585.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 648.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,125.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,176.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

