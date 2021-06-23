OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 3,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 664,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

OLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

