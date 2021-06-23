Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.59 and last traded at $113.37. Approximately 16,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,845,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BILI shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

