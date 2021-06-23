Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger Sells 551 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732.

Rod Bolger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$125.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$179.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$122.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.55 and a 12 month high of C$128.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.06.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

