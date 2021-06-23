Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading Down 4%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) shares traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.05. 3,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,665,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $237,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,283,000.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

