Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $270.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $239.21 and last traded at $239.09, with a volume of 5610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.66.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 53,825 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Fortinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.24. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

