Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,513.65

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,513.65 and last traded at $1,510.33, with a volume of 68150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,466.87.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,209.35. The company has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.22, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.