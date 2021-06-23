Stephen Wetherall Buys 600,000 Shares of Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX:LOM) Stock

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX:LOM) insider Stephen Wetherall bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lucapa Diamond Company Profile

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of diamond projects in Angola, Lesotho, Botswana, and Australia. It primarily operates Lulo Alluvial mine in Angola and the Mothae Kimberlite mine in Lesotho. The company was formerly known as Lonrho Mining Limited and changed its name to Lucapa Diamond Company Limited in October 2012.

