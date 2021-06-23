Stephen Wetherall Buys 600,000 Shares of Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX:LOM) Stock

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX:LOM) insider Stephen Wetherall bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Lucapa Diamond Company Profile
