Arthur S. Wolcott Buys 1,000 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,203.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.64. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $434.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

