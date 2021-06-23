UBS Group AG Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,121,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $147.04 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.37.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

