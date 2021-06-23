SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,729 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SVMK were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SVMK by 49.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SVMK by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SVMK opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

