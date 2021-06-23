R Mark Adams Sells 14,583 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 14,583 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $583,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, R Mark Adams sold 8,914 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $345,595.78.

On Wednesday, April 7th, R Mark Adams sold 3,586 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $151,831.24.

Shares of ADPT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 170,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

