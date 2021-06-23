Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,457 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of The Wendy’s worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Wendy’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

