Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director John B. Walker Sells 7,600,000 Shares

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MGY opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after purchasing an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 322,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.