Michael Douglass Hill Sells 7,398 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Upland Software stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Upland Software by 42.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 18.4% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 6.8% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Upland Software by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.