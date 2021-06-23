Michael Douglass Hill Sells 7,398 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Upland Software stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
