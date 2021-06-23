Financial Contrast: Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) versus Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Century Communities alerts:

86.6% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Century Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Century Communities and Dream Finders Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 1 5 0 2.83 Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75

Century Communities currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.76%. Dream Finders Homes has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.90%. Given Century Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Century Communities and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 7.90% 22.91% 10.40% Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Communities and Dream Finders Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $3.16 billion 0.71 $206.16 million $6.22 10.74 Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 2.01 $79.09 million N/A N/A

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Summary

Century Communities beats Dream Finders Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.