Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 177 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,941,000 after acquiring an additional 682,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,335,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.89. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

