STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.