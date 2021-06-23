Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,390 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,403 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.